Aamir Khan is all set to appear in a quirky avatar in Secret Superstar that features 16-year-old Zaira Wasim in the lead role. This happens to be Advait Chandan's debut directorial and he is obviously very excited with the film slated to release on October 19.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times India, Advait revealed that he had the idea of making Secret Superstar long back but due to various reasons it took him over four years to complete the project.

The director also spoke about the experience of directing Aamir Khan in his very first movie, the actor's lifestyle and a lot more. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

International Business Times: How did the idea of Secret Superstar come to you?

Advait: It came to me during the shoot of Satyamev Jayate. I was Aamir sir's manager at that time. During Satyamev Jayate, my exposure really increased. I met some interesting people with amazing life stories. So that's when I thought about writing a story about a mother and daughter of a middle- class family in a small town in India. It's about the power of internet and how it empowers them.

IBT: So, why did it take so long for you to make the movie?

Advait: It took time as I was writing it at a time when I was Aamir sir's manager, so I could not write it in one go. By the time I wrote it and narrated to him, PK was about to release and then I had to wait till Dangal got over. So I ended up taking about four and half years.

IBT: How does it feel to direct Bollywood's Perfectionist Aamir Khan in your very first film? How easy or difficult was it? Did Aamir give you hard time while shooting for a particular scene?

Advait: It's actually a dream come true. I am such a fan of his and I can't believe I got to direct him. I was actually nervous to direct him but he made it very easy for me.

IBT: As you have seen Aamir closely for years, tell us how he is off-screen?

Advait: He is a very hardworking guy, and can work for 16-17 hours a day. I often used to get tired but he has an amazing energy level. He makes sure that he sleeps eight hours a day no matter what. He always makes sure to stay healthy.

IBT: You first served as an assistant production manager for Taare Zameen Par. Did Aamir change over the years?

Advait: He's absolutely the same. He is very humble, gentle and down to earth. He's very straightforward with a lot of clarity.

IBT: What do you have to say about the young star Zaira Wasim?

Advait: It was an absolute pleasure and privilege to work with someone like Zaira. She's really a natural born actor.

IBT: Fun moments on sets you like to share with us?

Advait: There were a lot of funny moments because Aamir's character is like that. We had a lot of fun because Zaira and Aamir used to improvise a lot on the sets.

IBT: After Aamir, do you wish to direct other two superstars Salman and SRK someday?

Advait: See that's not how I work. I am a writer. I first write and then I think about the cast. It's not like I will decide to work with Salman or Shah Rukh and then I will write accordingly. I can't work like that.

IBT: Are you taking up any new directorial or writing projects?

Advait: No, Secret Superstar is all I have right now.

IBT: There are rumours that Aamir has been very busy with Thugs of Hindostan shooting, and so he has not been promoting Secret Superstar to the full extent. Is it true?

Advait: Of course, he is busy with Thugs of Hindostan because it's a big film but he is also keeping an eye on Secret Superstar and I am constantly having his guidance. Moreover, he has been there during all the promotions like trailer launch and he has been with us throughout.