Legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi today (October 9) said he was not able to comprehend the reason behind the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to rest R Ashwin and then letting the off-spinner play county cricket in England.

Ashwin last played for India during the team's 3-0 win over Sri Lanka in Tests in August and has only been making guest appearances in the limited-overs side since the 2015 World Cup. He has played only 15 of India's 47 ODIs since the quadrennial ICC event and managed only 17 wickets at an average of 40.58.

The off-spinner, along with Ravindra Jadeja, was 'rested' for the limited-overs series that followed in the island nation. The top-ranked Test bowlers were also not part of Virat Kohli's side that is currently involved in limited-overs series against a visiting Australian team.

The Tamil Nadu bowler used his time away from the Indian cricket team by signing up to play for Worcestershire in the last four rounds of County Championship, Division 2. The 31-year-old starred with 29 wickets, including two five-fors, and 214 runs in four matches to help his side earn a promotion to Division 1.

"It's a very funny concept of rest, he gets rested and goes to play county cricket. What sort of rest is that? It's a bit like the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Nothing is clear about it," Bedi told International Business Times India on Monday, October 9.

In Ashwin and Jadeja's absence, wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have gone on to establish themselves as Kohli's go-to men in 50-over and T20 formats. The duo has been able to pick up wickets consistently in the middle overs, much to the delight of the skipper.

Kuldeep and Chahal tormented Steve Smith and his men during the recently concluded ODI series, picking up 13 wickets between them to help India clinch a 4-1 win.

'Sharp and alert'

Head coach Ravi Shastri though had hinted ahead of the ODI series against Australia that the absence of Ashwin and Jadeja won't be long term. However, considering Kohli's fondness for his in-form wrist spinners, it seems Ashwin and Jadeja might have to wait longer for their chances in the shorter formats of the game.

Bedi though said he was confident that fellow finger spinners will make a comeback into the limited-overs side. The 71-year-old added that the duo will be benefitted by their participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

"I hope not [lose confidence because of exclusion from limited overs side]. I am glad that they will be playing Ranji Trophy. They are now available for India's premier tournament, which should get enough attention from the BCCI and the international cricketers," Bedi said.

He added: "I don't have to suggest anything [to them]. They are far too sharp and alert to do what they are required to do. They will do it. Both of them are young. They have a lot of cricketing ability and have proven it."

Bedi's advice for Kuldeep, Chahal

Bedi also highlighted the importance of having wrist spinners in modern day cricket, which is increasingly favouring the batsmen. However, he also had a word of advice for Kuldeep and Chahal while taking a dig at the current Australian team.

"We have only seen them [Kuldeep and Chahal] in the shorter formats of the game. It's not fair to draw conclusions. Unless and until, you see them perform in the longer version," Bedi said.

"So far these two seem to be on the right track. But they have to perform against quality opposition. I have never seen the Australian team make a mess of their batting so consistently," he added.