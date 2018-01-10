Drashti Dhami - the gorgeous beauty of the television industry - celebrates her 33rd birthday on January 10.

She came to limelight with her role as Dr Muskaan in Dill Mill Gaye. She later rose to stardom with Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, in which she was paired opposite Vivian Dsena. Drashti and Vivian's chemistry received a lot of love from fans across the world.

Not just her acting skills and stunning looks that made her a star that she is today, Drashti had also impressed her fans with her dancing moves when she won the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.

Last year, she was part of a period drama Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani along with Siddhant Karnick and a romantic drama Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actress is currently on a break and enjoying her time thoroughly.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, birthday girl Drashti revealed her plans to celebrate her special day, future projects and more.

International Business Times: How do you plan to celebrate your 33rd birthday?

Drashti: I already hosted a party for my close friends on Saturday (January 6) and now, I'm planning to do nothing on my birthday. I will go meet my grandmom on my birthday and just have lunch with some close people and that's it.

IBT: So, there is no big celebration on your special day this year?

Drashti: No, I already had it on last Saturday. And on my birthday, I will be at home.

IBT: You ranked sixth in the list of Sexiest Asian Women 2017. How do you feel about it?

Drashti: I think I'm too excited to hear it because I really don't think I look sexy. But I'm just glad that all my fans keep on voting for me and it's their love that I have been there for so many years on the list. I hope next year also I'm on the list because I'm really thrilled to be part of it.

IBT: Do you see yourself in the top 3 on that list next year?

Drashti: I hope that happens.

IBT: Tell us about your future projects.

Drashti: Honestly, there are none right now. I guess I'm on a sabbatical leave and enjoying myself. I'm joining my cousins and friends wedding and just hanging out with my friends and my in-laws. I think I go out with my mom-in-law so often now because I have so much time. So, I'm just enjoying this phase of my life thoroughly.

IBT: Do you plan to make a comeback to work this year?

Drashti: Of course, I want to. Let's see how it goes and what comes my way in the future. If there is something interesting that I can pick up then I will for sure.

IBT: Any plans to enter Bollywood?

Drashti: None.

IBT: Who is your favourite male co-actor?

Drashti: Siddhant (Karnick)

IBT: Which actor do you prefer working with in future?

Drashti: (laughs) Siddhant.