Hardik Pandya might have only played 48 internationals for India across all formats so far, but the all-rounder has already become a mainstay of the Virat Kohli-led team. He is delivering in all departments and former national coach Anshuman Gaekwad warned India should treat him with care. He does not want Pandya to become the next Irfan Pathan of Indian cricket.

There is some similarity between Pandya and Pathan, the latter was promoted higher up the order at number three and opening in limited-overs matches, which eventually led to his downfall. He was a decent batsman, but the pressure of playing higher up the order got to him and his bowling suffered.

Ultimately, Pathan lost his place in the Indian team.

Gaekwad does not want the same thing to happen with Pandya. The all-rounder has been promoted a few times to number four, where he has been successful, but Gaekwad wants the Baroda man to bat at six or seven, meaning MS Dhoni coming ahead of the all-rounder.

"Dhoni has to bat higher up the order, may be number five. Pandya, at times, depending on the situation, can come up the order, but he should be used mostly as a number 6 or 7 batsman. I do not want him to become the next Irfan Pathan of the Indian team," Gaekwad told International Business Times, India.

The former coach went on to explain why Dhoni is more suited to coming higher up the order, as it will help Team India.

"Dhoni needs time to settle down at the batting crease. He is a great finisher. The partnership in the middle overs can revolve around him and Dhoni can score quick runs at the end. Pandya can play the attacking game straightaway."

'Too early' to compare Pandya with Kapil Dev

Due to the roaring success of Pandya, comparisons have already been made with legend Kapil Dev. But Gaekwad does not feel that the comparison is right.

"Look at the number of matches Pandya has played so far and Kapil. There is no way you can compare the two. It is too early for all these comparisons being made as well," added Gaekwad.