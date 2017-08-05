Google is widely rumoured to launch 2017 versions of last year's Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in the coming months. While several leaked renders of the bigger Pixel XL 2 -- codenamed "Taimen" -- are already making the rounds, a photo of the smaller Pixel 2 -- codenamed "Walleye" -- now indicates that this year's Pixel successor will lack some popular design elements.

Unlike the 6-inch Pixel XL 2 that could sport smaller top and bottom bezels than its predecessor, the 5-inch Pixel 2 is likely to incorporate prominent bezels. If true, the 2017 Google Pixel will reject the increasingly popular early edge-to-edge screens -- something that leading brands like Samsung and Apple have apparently embraced for their latest and upcoming flagship handsets.

While Samsung Galaxy S8's Infinity Display has already turned out to be a hit, the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to feature a similar form factor. Apple is also likely to follow suit with its next-generation iPhone 8 later this year.

Here's the image of the upcoming Google Pixel successor, obtained by Evan Blass at VentureBeat:

Google may have a valid reason for this bold move to forgo a trendy addition. But what makes it confounding is the fact that Google itself encouraged Android developers to make their apps compatible with taller screen with different aspect rations, other than the common 16:9.

In addition, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 may ditch a dual rear camera setup, another industry trend to move away from conventional smartphone designs.

Dual cameras are being included in several existing devices like the iPhone 7 Plus, the LG G6, the OnePlus 5 and the Motorola Z2 Force. The feature is also likely to be added to many future handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Apple's iPhone 8 and Andy Rubin's upcoming Essential Phone.

Given that the existing Pixel and Pixel XL are considered to be some of the best smartphones for photography, it makes sense for Google to stick with its single camera. Still, a dual-camera configuration would have offered the next Pixels an added advantage over rival products.

On Thursday, Stephen Hall of 9to5Google cited a source telling him that both new Pixel phones would be launched without the 3.5mm headphone jack. Blass also confirmed the same.

When it comes to other specs, Pixel 2 could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB native storage. The Pixel XL 2, on the other hand, could come with the latest Snapdragon 825 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage capacity.