Ex-French PM Manuel Valls slapped by teenager on campaign trail
French Presidential hopeful Manuel Valls was slapped by a teenager on 17 January, whilst meeting people in the town of Lamballe. A young man lightly hit Valls, before his security team wrestled him to the ground and he was subsequently arrested. Polls show that the primary will be a tight race between Valls and leftist former ministers Benoit Hamon and Arnaud Montebourg.
