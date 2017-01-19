Ex-French PM Manuel Valls slapped by teenager on campaign trail

  • January 19, 2017 17:32 IST
    By Reuters
French Presidential hopeful Manuel Valls was slapped by a teenager on 17 January, whilst meeting people in the town of Lamballe. A young man lightly hit Valls, before his security team wrestled him to the ground and he was subsequently arrested. Polls show that the primary will be a tight race between Valls and leftist former ministers Benoit Hamon and Arnaud Montebourg.
