It was just a few days ago that pictures of rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan in New York surfaced online, and now, ex-flames Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol have been spotted in London.

Rumour has it that Sunny Deol took off for a week to London last month to be with actress and close friend, Dimple Kapadia.

In the video shared on social media, Dimple and Sunny are seen sitting and holding hands at a bus stop. They looked comfortable and were busy chatting when they were captured in a video by a fan named Nisha Pal on August 9, Pune Mirror reported.

For the uninitiated, Dimple and Sunny's affair had been a steamy one during the 1990s. They apparently dated for 11 years while the actor was still married to Pooja Deol. Sunny had a long list of rumoured affairs with Amrita Singh and Raveena Tandon besides Dimple. But with the latest video, it seems the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor is hooked to Dimple.

Sunny and Dimple had worked together in films like Manzil Manzil, Gunaah, Aag Ka Gola, Arjun and Narasimha.

With this, we assume that Bollywood couples are having a difficult time hiding from overseas "paparazzi" as well.

Meanwhile, the viral photo of Ranbir and Mahira has resulted in haters lashing out at the latter for smoking and sporting a revealing outfit.