Even as Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's alleged breakup continue to make headlines, the duo was recently spotted partying under the same roof.

According to Bollywoodlife, the rumoured ex-couple attended Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash. Although Alia and Sidharth arrived in separate cars, it's unclear whether they remained cordial, resolved their differences or chose to ignore each other at the party, which was also attended by several biggies of Bollywood.

It is being said that the reason for their split was Alia's insecurity with Sidharth's alleged closeness with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Alia and Sidharth, who have worked together in two movies - Student Of The Year and Kapoor and Sons, were in a relationship for many years now, although they never publicly admitted to it.

Meanwhile, the Udta Punjab actress recently wrapped up the Jammu and Kashmir shoot schedule for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. During the shooting, there were reports that the actress was keeping herself aloof and didn't mingle with the team. Her only focus is on her shoot. The strange behaviour of ever-so-jolly Alia left many wondering if that had anything to do with her breakup.

However, it was revealed that Alia's character in Raazi demanded no social interaction and hence, the 24-year-old was trying to live a non-gadget life to get into the skin of the character.