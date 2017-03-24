- Play Rhino horns sawn off at Czech zoo as pre-emptive strike against poachers
- Play Nothing quite prepares you for the shock: SNP MP Chris Law describes his experience of Westminster attack
- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Play Helicopter lands outside UK Parliament after Westminster attack
- Play I thought I was going to die: Eyewitness describes Westminster attack
- Play Car smashed into UK Parliament railings following terrorist incident
- Play Scottish Parliament suspend debate on independence following Westminster attack
Ex counter-terrorism detective reveals conflict between MPs and police over Parliament security
Following the terror attack on Westminster which left five dead, including one policeman, ex counter-terrorism detective David Videcette told IBTimes UK that there has been uneasy relationship between police and MPs over the arming of officers outside Parliament.
