Although the high-voltage drama in Bigg Boss 11 has been keeping the viewers hooked to the controversial show, the winner of Bigg Boss 9 Prince Narula and his romantic equation with co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary is still fresh in the memories of ardent fans of the show.

And now the latest buzz is that Prince and Yuvika will be hosting a dating reality show on MTV channel. The show is expected to go on-air in the beginning of next year, India Forums reported.

The news will surely leave the couple's fans excited, who have been eagerly waiting for them to share screen space.

Prince and Yuvika's love story couldn't blossom on Bigg Boss 9 as the latter was ousted quite early from the show. However, soon after the show ended, the duo's growing friendship started making headlines. While there are rumours that Prince and Yuvika are dating, neither of them has admitted to their relationship.

Prince even shocked his fans last year when he posted a picture on Instagram, in which he was seen kneeling while holding a lady's hand. While he didn't mention the girl's name in the post, rumour had it that it was Yuvika.

Post Bigg Boss 9, Yuvika had been part of shows like Comedy Classes, Yeh Vaada Raha and Amma. Prince, on the other hand, was the gang leader in MTV Roadies X4 and Roadies Rising. He is currently seen on TV show Badho Bahu as Lucky.