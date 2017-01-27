Mandana Karimi, who rose to popularity with her stint on Bigg Boss 9, has tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Gaurav Gupta.

Bigg Boss 10: Raees star Shah Rukh, Salman's hilarious antics leave viewers in splits

It was a hush-hush ceremony and bride, Mandana, announced the big news on her social media pages. The couple is planning for a big celebration along with their friends. "Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana gupta," she tweeted.

This week on Bigg Boss 10, Mandana made an appearance as a guest as part of the Mela task. The Iranian beauty blasted Lopamudra Raut for troubling VJ Bani throughout the day. She even compared the beauty queen to the two most controversial ex-contestants of the ongoing season, Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami.

Mandana and Gaurav, a businessman, dated for a couple of years before they decided to tie the knot. During the actress' stay in the Bigg Boss house, she had also mentioned about Gaurav to her fellow contestants.

Last year when Mandana got engaged, she had said in an interview that she and Gaurav would tie the knot in early 2017. "I am actually busy planning my wedding so that's taking most of my time. I plan to get married by the end of January or anytime in February next year," Mandana had told SpotboyE.