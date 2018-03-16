A Delhi-based event manager, Manas Katyal, has sent a legal notice to former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Karishma Tanna accusing her of cheating, threatening and blackmailing. The notice alleged that the actress failed to show up at an event she had signed, thereby incurring a huge loss to the organizer.

Katyal said that he had flown in Tanna from Mumbai to Delhi to perform at a wedding reception in Haldwani on February 16. The event manager said that he had paid the actress an advance for it, but she did not turn up at the venue, incurring him a loss of nearly Rs 10 lakh.

"We gave her the advance payment, thus booking her for the said date. However, Karishma and her entourage, including her manager Payal Rai and stylist Seema Samar Ahmed, didn't show up at the venue. Her no-show caused us a loss of nearly Rs 10 lakh," Katyal told Mid-Day.

Katyal further added that while Tannna was being taken to Haldwani by road, she had threatened the driver to slap a harassment case against him if he did not drive her back to Delhi.

Responding to Katyal's allegations, Tanna told Mid-Day, "I was told the show was in Moradabad. When we reached Moradabad, we found out that the show was actually in Haldwani, which is another few hours from there."

The actress further said that she had informed Katyal right at the start that she can't travel long distances because of her back pain issue.

While Katyal has demanded the actress to compensate for his loss, Tanna is not in a mood of returning the money. "Why should I return the money? He should compensate me for the mental harassment that I was put through," the actress was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, Tanna's advocate Tushar Gujjar has responded to Katyal's notice and has reportedly initiated legal proceedings against his event manager.