Ever since Benafsha Soonawalla got evicted from Bigg Boss 11 house, she has been making some shocking revelations about her equations with other housemates especially Priyank Sharma.

Seems like the VJ has been quite disappointed with her ouster from the reality series. Her so-called friendship with Priyank gave rise to speculation regarding her relationship with Varun Sood.

While Varun had been vocal about his love for Benafsha and had defended her in all his interviews, the ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant now claims Varun is a special person in her life.

In a media interaction, Benafsha bluntly denied that Varun is her boyfriend when asked about his reaction to her and Priyank's closeness inside the house.

"Honestly, I won't call Varun my boyfriend but he is really special and is the closest person to me. There is no filter in the kind of relationship we share and one can see it on Instagram. He understands me well and has always supported me. He knows that I am good friends with Priyank."

Defending herself, Benafsha added: "I am someone who cracks a lot of jokes and does masti. I don't think before I speak. People who know me are aware of this quality of mine. But I think the way it was conveyed outside isn't right. Priyank and I are real good friends. I have this dark sense of humour and when I told Priyank to say he likes me, I was joking because after sometime we both laughed over the fact that I got him tense. I have no intention of spoiling anyone's relationship (in this case it is Divya and Priyank's). I even joked about Varun with him."

In the last few days of her stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Benafsha forced Priyank to confess his feelings for her. But she changed her statement after getting evicted.

During a LIVE interaction on Instagram along with Varun, Benafsha called Priyank her brother. She said: "Bed mein ghusne ki cheez [The getting into bed] was genuine. I was disturbed. What I did with Priyank that day is something I would do with my brother."