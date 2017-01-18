Ex Apprentice candidate Summer Zervos sues Donald Trump for defamation

One of about a dozen women who previously accused President-elect Donald Trump of making unwanted sexual advances, filed a lawsuit against him in New York on 17 January. Summer Zervos alleges that Trump made false and defamatory statements about her in rejecting the accusation, causing her emotional and economic harm. The one-time contestant on Trumps reality television show The Apprentice is focused on a stream of denials Trump aimed at her and other women accusers last October, just weeks before the 8 November presidential election, when Zervos and others accused him of making unwanted sexual advances. The lawsuit says Trump kissed Zervos without her consent at his office in New York in December 2007, and later at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California, kissed her, touched her breast and tried to get her to lie on a bed during a meeting about a possible job.