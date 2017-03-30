Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) is a Central government initiative to make flying easier and affordable for people from tier-II and tier-III cities. The regional connectivity scheme (RCS) is low cost and fare-capped, and formal announcements of the same were made on Thursday.

Also read: Budget regional airlines, a step closer to reality; five airlines win bids for UDAN flights

International Business Times, India, looks to explain what just happened with the help of just 11 tweets from all those involved in the unveiling process. Take a look:

1. A total of 27 proposals of five airlines have been accepted to ensure that 128 unserved or underserved routes across 60 airports are connected as part of this RCS. The five airlines are Deccan Charter, Air Odisha, Alliance Air, Turbo Megha Airways and SpiceJet.

LIVE: 128 Regional Connectivity Schemes have been awarded in first round of bidding under #UDAN https://t.co/6rPIwpf0vZ pic.twitter.com/l4HbwAf1J0 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 30, 2017

2. 31 unserved, 12 underserved and 27 served airports will be part of the project.

From: 1 airport per year for last 70-75 years,

To: 33 airports being added in one year



Indian aviation goes Faster, Higher, Stronger#UDAN pic.twitter.com/DF2rN9ctTV — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 30, 2017

3. The UDAN flights will cover most of the hinterlands within India, bringing air-connectivity to hitherto-disconnected areas. Only the first 50 percent of the seats can avail the capped price benefit (Rs 2,500 per hour).

#UDAN network will cover the whole country, giving a major economic boost to hinterland areas. New routes announced today #TransformingIndia pic.twitter.com/oOUHHrJWo7 — Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) March 30, 2017

4. New UDAN routes awarded in northern and central India:

5. New UDAN routes awarded in eastern and south-eastern India:

6. New UDAN routes across India:

7. New UDAN routes in the Deccan peninsula:

8. New UDAN routes in western and southern India:

9. Here are the details of how the airlines were selected. Hint: It was something called Viability Gap Funding (VGF), and the airlines wanted it.

"Criteria on the basis of which airlines were selected was extent of #VGF - viability gap funding - demanded by them" - @jayantsinha pic.twitter.com/g9siRxCae9 — Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) March 30, 2017

10. There may be a minimal change of fares, but just for this year, and its based on the VGF.

"The VGF of Rs 205 cr this year would mean around Rs 50 extra for a passenger on a non-regional route" - Secretary , Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/bVUdN4EofJ — Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) March 30, 2017

11. And it seems the first UDAN flight is not so far away: It will take off in April.