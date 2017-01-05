If you have a thing for 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz, then NBC's new upcoming series Emerald City is cut out just for you. The upcoming NBC drama is an adaptation of 14 Wizard of Oz books written by L. Frank Baum. Emerald city is a dark drama along the lines of HBO series Game of Thrones. The blood-curdling drama comes with a lot of steamy scenes. Not to mention witches.

Here are a few things you need to know before you start watching the series:

Official synopsis:

After getting caught in a tornado, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) lands in a mystical land ruled by an all-powerful king (Vincent D'Onofrio). His kingdom is threatened by a growing cauldron of witches and a looming disaster brought on by a mythical force. Epic, romantic and fantastical, "Emerald City" is an empowering tale of a young woman finding her true strength and identity even as she battles to bring a divided world together.

Release date

Emerald City will premiere on January 6 on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

Trailer

Till date, a trailer and a few clippings from the show have surfaced online.

How many episodes?

The series will have ten episodes in total.

Here are the names of each episode:

The Beast Forever

Prison of the Abject

Mistress – New- Mistress

Science and Magic

Everybody Lies

Beautiful Wickedness

They Came First

Lions in Winter

The Villain That's Become

No Place Like Home

Casts

Directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, the series features Adria Arjona, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ana Ularu, Mido Hamada, Gerran Howell and Jordan Loughran, with Joely Richardson, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

What can you expect from the series?

Alyse Wax, Comingsoon.net

Emerald City is The Wizard of Oz for the Game of Thrones set. A vaguely Middle Ages setting, with enough fantasy elements, lush costumes, gorgeous sets, cinematic landscapes, and with a lot of sex and violence than the material requires. Nevertheless, I found Emerald City surprisingly boring.

Adrienne Jones, CINEMABLEND

The production team made an effort to find real world locations that fit the fantasy world they were looking to build, instead of relying on CGI, and it really shows. It also helps to fully immerse the audience in the action.

While both of these things make Emerald City completely watchable, perhaps the best thing about it is the performances of Arjona and Jackson-Cohen. As Dorothy, Arjona is incredibly likable; she makes the character feel like a real woman thrown into an impossible series of situations who is always thinking on her feet and determined to do the right thing.

Malcolm Venable, TVGuide.com

Emerald City is about as close to an HBO epic saga as you've seen on network TV, with sensual sex scenes and occasionally gory violence. We're talking throats being slit, shootings (yes, there are guns in Oz - more on that later) and a lot of blood. That aside, Emerald City might be so adult - not in the boom chicka wow wow sense but in the difficult emotions and contrasting philosophical theories sense - that the action and motivations of the characters could be a snooze to youngsters.