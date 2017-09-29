Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are reportedly pregnant. Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are also expecting a another child through a surrogate mother. It is rumored that they will have their children sometime in 2018.
Everything We Know So Far About Kylie Jenner, Khloe And Kim Kardashian Pregnancies
- September 29, 2017 11:54 IST
