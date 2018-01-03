While the social media is blazing with various hate campaigns and counter-campaigns regarding Kasaba misogyny row, Parvathy turned up with a cryptic tweet. Her tweet went viral after the Women in Cinema Collective faced the wrath of social media for sharing an article about misogyny in Malayalam cinema on their Facebook wall.

In the tweet, Parvathy wrote it's a glorious time to be alive as everyone is showing their truest colours.

The actress also added that she likes to 'sit back with popcorn and watch on'.

What a glorious time to be alive!

— Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) January 1, 2018

The tweet went on to become viral after the ongoing 1 star rating campaign against Women in Cinema Collective's Facebook page gathered momentum.

Earlier, WCC had withdrawn the controversial Facebook post after relentless attack from haters.

The row started when WCC shared an article link along with its New Year wish on January 1. The post called 2017 a meaningful year for the cinema world with an awakening and genuine introspection.

The article discussed the ongoing row on misogyny in Malayalam cinema with some references.

The post was met with severe criticism as some people found it offensive. They pointed out that the article is derogatory to Mammootty as it placed him and actor Dileep on the same plane when discussing misogyny in Mollywood.

The cyber rage took a turn for the worse when the haters called for a down-rating campaign against the WCC page.

The campaign affected the page's rating as it dropped to 1.5 within a few hours.

Even though some supporters turned up with a counter campaign by giving a 5 star rating and writing supporting reviews, the WCC page had suffered enough damage by then.

Along with hostile 1 star campaign, there are reports speculating a difference in opinion among the members of WCC.

Some people on social media also pointed at the eventual removal of the controversial post on WCC page as a proof of the split between its members.

But, the WCC is yet to come up with an explanation on the issue. Meanwhile, Parvathy's cryptic tweet has been making the rounds on the social media giving scope to various interpretations.