An incredible moment of a 1,400-pound bear getting a hug from his caretaker was captured on video and soon became viral after getting the attention of the netizens last week.

Jim Kowalczik, who is the owner of the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York, was seen in a clip where he is cuddling and petting Jimbo, a Kodiak bear.

The caption of the video reads: "I'm sure you all do the same for your bears when they have had a hard day."

The video, titled: "When your bear had a hard day and needs some extra love," was posted on February 5 and has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

The organization told ABC News that the 24-year-old bear wasn't feeling his best earlier this February.

In the video, it is seen that the caretaker Kowalczik is hugging the huge bear around the head, gently rocking to and fro and then extends his gloved hand to rub along his neck.

Kowalczik then sits next to the animal, removes his glove, puts his hand into Jimbo's mouth while gazing down at him as he licks his hand.

Jimbo, at this point, is seen resting his humongous head on Kowalczik's front legs slightly curled. Kowalczik gives a pat on the snout before Jimbo turns away from the caretaker.

He puts back his glove on and then pats the 10 feet tall bear a few more times. The bear then bumps him in the leg, which made him say: 'Ow!' with a bit of a chuckle.

Kowalczik is heard saying: "What are you doing to me?" with a laugh. Then goes on to wrap Jimbo's head again and cuddle him.

The video ends with Kowalczik still patting Jimbo and the latter resting his head in the caretaker's lap.

According to an ABC report, Jimbo had recently completed a veterinary examination. The bear had come down with an unknown illness leaving him uncomfortable and agitated.

That's the reason why the caretaker Kowalczik showed 'some extra love' to Jimbo. Orphaned Wildlife Center has been the home of the huge bear since he was a cub.

He remained in the center because he suffered several injuries early in life, and could never resume his in the wild.