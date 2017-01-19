Singer-composer Raghu Dixit, who is well known for being a part of India's biggest cultural and folk rock band Raghu Dixit Project, never fails to entertain his fans. As one of the panelists at GuitarClub's event titled Backstage, Raghu not only impressed with his wise words, but also with his witty statements.

GuitarClub, India's first hyper-local live events enabling platform, organised a panel discussion on January 17 at Big Brewsky in Bangalore. The prominent panelists included Raghu, Kaustabh Dhavala aka Koco (Agnee), Suraj Mani (Suraj Mani & The Tattva Trip), Govind Menon (Thaikkudam Bridge), Anurag Rao (Founder/CEO, Canvas Talent & Farout Media) and Soumini Sridhara (VP Hungama Media).

Backstage was a discussion about GuitarClub's inception and a roadmap on budding hyper-local live events movement across India's major metros, the growth drivers for it and aims to visualise its future. During the panel discussion, all the artists spoke about their experience and their journey and everyone was in awe of Raghu.

Raghu opened up about his journey, and confessed that he earlier used to do live performance as a show-off, but later understood that it was a big responsibility. He encouraged emerging musicians and advised them to keep fans closer than family members. "Even today, I reply to every Facebook message and tweet. Spend more time with your fans. Make them feel special," said Raghu.

While talking about the songwriters, he said: "Every musician should be a storyteller." He believes in composing his own songs, which are mostly inspired by his or others' life events. "Beat your chest about playing your originals. I've Never Ever played a cover on stage," he added. Raghu will next be seen in the much awaited SulaFest 2017 in Nashik.

Take a look at the pictures from the GuitarClub's event here: