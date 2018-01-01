Manchester United are looking to putting a complete full stop to their flurry of draws that have left the club, the coach and the fans frustrated. Their previous Premier League games against Leicester City, Burnley and even Southampton have failed to give them the full three points.

With the new year 2018 having dawned, fans still not are hopeful that the Red Devils will be able to get a win after a long time as they take on Everton in an away game on Monday January 1.

Paul Scholes has blasted the players and the coach from head to toe!

United are 15 points behind Manchester City at the moment, who have all but secured the title for this season.

With the unavailability of the freshly injured Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been sidelined again for at least a month, Mourinho's side really need to step things up and fast if they want to finish at a decent position in the Premier League points table this season.

Everton, meanwhile, are boosted by the return of Wayne Rooney, who has recovered completely from his illness.

Predicted starting 11

Everton: Pickford; Williams, Martina, Kenny, Holgate; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Lennon; Rooney, Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United: De Gea; Darmian, Shaw, Lindelof, Jones; Pogba, Matic; Lingard, Mata, Martial; Rashford.

Everton vs Manchester United

Date: January 1

Time: 11 pm IST, 5:30 pm GMT

Venue: Goodison Park

TV guide

India - Star Sports Select 1/HD

UK - Sky Sports, Now TV

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

UK - Sky Go