Strugglers Everton take on Arsenal in a crunch Premier League 2017/18 outing at Goodison Park on Sunday, October 22. The match-up will also see two under-pressure managers in Ronald Koeman and Arsene Wenger go head-to-head in search of a turnaround to the season.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Watford last Saturday (October 14) at the Vicarage Road Stadium as Tom Cleverley made full use of a controversial penalty decision awarded in favour of the home team. The defeat also snapped the Gunners' seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

However, Wenger's men quickly got back to winning ways when Olivier Giroud struck a delightful goal against Red Star Belgrade in their Europa League outing on Thursday (October 19). The French tactician made quite a few changes to the line-up for the continental clash and thus he will have a lot of fresh legs to choose from on Sunday.

Arsenal's away form, this season, has been woeful as they have collected just one point from four league games. However, the return of Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey will serve as a big boost to the visiting team on Sunday as the sixth-placed side look to gain a few places on the Premier League table.

On the other hand, Koeman's side are struggling in the bottom half of the table after winning just two of their eight league games so far. They have won only one of their last seven league outings and a defeat on Sunday could see them drop closer to the relegation zone.

Notably, the Toffees have also not tasted success in their last four matches, which includes a 2-1 defeat to Lyon in their controversy-ridden Europa League clash on Friday, October 20.

Everton splashed cash at the summer transfer window, but new-signings of the likes of Davy Klaassen and Gylfi Sigurdsson have not performed up to the mark. However, a win against Arsenal might just be the trigger the home side would need to get back to winning ways.

