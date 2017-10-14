MS Dhoni is no more the dashing finisher he once was. The World Cup-winning Indian captain's big-hitting ability might be on the wane, but the Ranchi hero still scores at a strike rate of 100 or above in limited-overs cricket, thanks to his penchant for rotating the strike.

The right-handed batsman throughout his career has looked for extra runs by showing the intent to convert ones into twos, which in the end has proved handy for the team on multiple occasions.

Dhoni pushes himself, challenges his batting partner and the opposition fielder while picking up those extra runs. The former skipper's focus has always been on fitness and he is regarded as one of the fastest in the team, even at 36.

We might have often wondered how quick Dhoni is between the wickets. Indian cricket's official broadcasters, Star Sports, seems to have come up with the answer with their video of an analysis of Dhoni's speed between the wickets during the second of the recently-concluded T20I series between India and Australia in Guwahati.

Dhoni's top speed vs Usain Bolt's top speed

Dhoni is seen nudging one onto the leg side off Jason Behrendorff's bowling, after which he is quickly setting off for a double. The Ranchi hero, as usual, is putting in his best and makes a good turn at the non-striker's end before clocking a top speed of 31 kmph towards the end of his second run.

On the other hand, Jadhav, who is five years younger than Dhoni, is able to clock only 25 kmph. To put things into perspective, let's take up celebrated Olympian Usain Bolt's top speed. The Jamaican, who has the 100m and 200m world records (9.58 and 19.19s, respectively), clocked a top speed of 44.72 kmph during his record-breaking 100m run in Berlin in 2009.

Dhoni unfazed by yo-yo hurdle

Meanwhile, while senior cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have failed the much-talked-about yo-yo fitness test, which has now been made the benchmark for national team stars, Dhoni, it seems, has not had much trouble in acing the test.

Dhoni's reflexes behind the wickets are also as sharp as ever and the Jharkhand veteran looks set for yet another World Cup journey in 2019.