Any dog owner knows the feeling when — even for a split second — their fur-baby goes out of sight. Anxious and worried, searching through the house, their mind rifles through a thousand possibilities when they don't find their beloved companion.

Imagine if your dog was lost: To what extent would you go to find him? Share images on Facebook, Twitter, post posters in the streets and whatnot!

But would you step on a deadly island for the sake of your loved one? Atari does just that in search of his dog, Spot in Wes Anderson's stop-motion movie Isle Of Dogs. He sets foot on Trash Island – a marshland where canines are thrown away from society.

The dog-themed movie's trailer has just released, and shows the unique love of a pet-owner for his dog. The film is set 20 years in the future when Japan is facing serious problems of overcrowding of canines. Their solution: Force the dogs to exile.

Corrupt mayor of Megasaki City, Kobayashi, orders his troops to collect all the dogs and dump them on Trash Island with no decent food to eat and nowhere to go. While the situation just worsens, the dogs attempt to make the island their home and search for silver linings.

But things turn a little chaotic when a teenage boy crashes on the island in search of his pet dog. The dogs decide to help the human out, despite he having just a pocket-size photo of his pet.

The trailer shows just a few glimpses of heart-warming moments the film will offer. A montage of the epic search mission teases that the movie is going to be a tear-jerking experience.

Director Anderson is known for his unique filmmaking technique, and Entertainment Weekly notes that all his elements are present in Isle of Dogs. Right from symmetrical compositions, a narrative introduction to his signature subject, Animal v Humans (like Fantastic Mr Fox), The Grand Budapest filmmaker has packed his filmmaking style all in Isle of Dogs.

He has also chosen some familiar actors to voice the characters in the movie. The voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Liev Schreiber, Courtney B Vance and Ken Watanabe. The film is slated to release on March 30 next year.

Watch the trailer here: