Remember Carberry Motorcycles, the company that came into existence to fulfil the dream of a 1,000cc Royal Enfield bike? It is back in the news, and this time with the news of launching its new motorcycle with a 1,000cc engine.

Carberry was in news earlier when the company decided to shift its production from Australia to India. Paul Carberry, the man behind the firm, has found Bhilai in Chhattisgarh as its base in India with local partner Jaspreet Singh Bhatia and the bike will be shipped to other parts of the country.

Priced at Rs 7.35 lakh, the new Carberry motorcycle is open for bookings with the deliveries expected to commence after ten months. The waiting period can also come down to five months if the bookings are made early. The first lot of the Carberry Double Barrel is expected to include 29 units and the bookings can be made for a down-payment of Rs 1 lakh.

Carberry Double Barrel, which is still in its process of getting the Homologation clearance, comes powered by a 1,000cc dual carburetter engine that produces 52 bhp of power and 82 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to five-speed gearbox with a seven-plate clutch.

Underpinning an all-new double cradle frame, the Carberry Double Barrel features ABS. It also gets front and rear disc brakes. A fuel-injected version of the model is also said to be in the works and may see in flesh later. Carberry to a large extent retains the original parts of Royal Enfield and also develops custom-built crankcases, reworked frames and fuel tanks.