Here are some of the top stories from International Business Times, India, that have broken through the day so far:

1. PM Modi took bribe from Sahara India 9 times in 6 months, says Rahul Gandhi; is this the big earthquake he was talking about?

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a sensational revelation by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been bribed nine times over a course of six months by employees of the Sahara India, according to notes in their diaries. This could well be the tremor Gandhi was talking about last fortnight, saying there would be an earthquake if he was allowed to speak in Parliament. Read more...

2. EC asks I-T department to delist 200 political parties that exist only on paper

The Election Commission of India (EC) will reportedly write to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to inform them about its decision to delist around 200 political parties. A communiqué listing the parties will be sent to the board for action over "the next few days." Read more...

3. Salman Khan is arrogant: Sanjay Dutt slams the Tubelight actor

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan were known to be good friends in the industry, but it looks like the friendship has now suffered a crack. While there have been reports of a rift between the two stars, Sanjay recently called Salman "arrogant" and that made the rumours even more strong. Read more...

4. Bahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia (Tamanna) turns 27; celebs wish her on Twitter

Tamannaah Bhatia is turning a year older on Wednesday, December 21. The actress is celebrating her 27th birthday and her fans have made it a memorable day for her by creating a twitter trend with the hash tag - #hbdtamannaah. Read more...

5. India cricket news: Virat Kohli can be given ODI and T20 captaincy, feels former chief selector

Virat Kohli has been brilliant ever since he became the permanent captain of the Test side after Mahendra Singh Dhoni suddenly decided to quit the longer format of the game in December 2014. India's recent win over New Zealand and England in the Test series has reflected his excellent leadership skills, and former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes the Delhi man can lead India in the T20 and the ODI side. Read more...

