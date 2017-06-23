Tiyaan, one of the most-awaited movies in Malayalam, is scheduled to hit the screens as an Eid release in June. Cine-goers are eagerly waiting for its release, thanks to the ensemble cast of the big-budget entertainer with brothers Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Also read: Not just Prithviraj and Indrajith, meet all the characters of Jiyen Krishnakumar's movie

Recently, director Jiyen Krishnakumar revealed superstar Mohanlal is part of the movie. The versatile actor will narrate Tiyaan, and has wrapped up his dubbing session on Thursday. "Recorded the narration for TIYAAN, with the one and only Mohanlal sir. [sic]," the filmmaker spilled the big news while sharing a photo with the superstar. The news has, however, excited the ardent fans of the superstar.

Watch Prithviraj and Indrajith's Tiyaan intro teaser

Recently, Mohanlal had also lent his voice for Manju Warrier's superhit movie C/o Saira Banu. The superstar will associate with Prithviraj again, for the latter's debut directorial venture Lucifer, which will go on floors in 2018.

Read: Did you notice THIS star kid in Prithviraj, Indrajith's Tiyaan movie trailer?

Meanwhile, Tiyaan, touted to be a socio-political drama, first-of-its-kind in Malayalam, also stars Murali Gopy, Ananya, Padmapriya, Mrudula Sathe, Ranjeeth, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Madhav, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prakash Bare and Paris Lakshmi in significant roles. The movie also marks the acting debut of Indrajith's younger daughter Nakshatra.

Prithviraj plays the role of Aslan Mohammed, while Indrajith will be seen as Pattabhiraman. Both actors have earlier said the characters in Tiyaan are their toughest till date. Scripted by Murali Gopy, Tiyaan is the production venture of Haneef Muhammed under the banner of Red Rose Creations. The movie, said to be made on an approximate budget of Rs 25 crore, has been slated to hit the screens on June 29 locking horns against Fahadh Faasil's Thondimuthalum Driksaakshiyum and other Eid releases.