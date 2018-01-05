A key member of the Barcelona 'B' team, Jose Arnaiz has done something even the great Lionel Messi has never been able to do. Not only Messi for the matter of fact but any of the players in the history of FC Barcelona, which includes the likes of Luis Suarez, Neymar, Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry or even Ronaldinho.

The 22-year-old winger has made just three appearances with the Barcelona senior team and he has a goal from all the three games. That's not the only brilliant feat we are talking of.

Arnaiz has scored all the goals from his first-ever shot in all the three matches.

How about that for a sensational feat! It took just 133 minutes of football with the Barcelona senior team for Arnaiz to showcase what he is capable of.

The youngster achieved the feat after getting on the scoresheet for the Catalan giants on Thursday in their 1-1 draw against Celta de Vigo in the Copa del Rey round of 16 first leg match. Arnaiz had scored the previous two goals in their double-legged ties against Real Murcia earlier in the tournament this season.

No surprise therefore that the top European clubs are looking for his signature, with the transfer market currently thrown open. English Premier League giants Arsenal are seen as a potential suitor and why not, the player has a buyout clause of just €20m (£17.8m).

Looking at his current form, it would come as no surprise if Barcelona raise that figure to make it very difficult for the player's suitors. Also, the player would be interested in getting more appearances with the senior team, which he currently is not being able to.

In the La Liga division 2 league this season, the Spaniard has made a total of 19 appearances so far, scoring six times and assisting on four occasions. His current contract is until June 30 2021.

Barcelona signed him from Real Valladolid in the summer of 2017 for just £3m.