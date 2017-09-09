Entammede Jimikki Kammal, a peppy track from the Malayalam movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, is the new craze.

Check Velipadinte Pusthakam review

Many videos of students, professional, actors shaking a leg to the music of Shaan Rahman as part of Onam celebrations are going viral on social media.

Watch viral Jimikki videos

Guess who is the latest celebrity who has taken a shine on the hilarious number? It is none other the the popular American television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Also check: When clay-footed Mammootty and Sreenivasan danced to peppy number

It all started when a Twitter user named Varun S Kumar tweeted Kimmel asking if he has heard the song Jimikki Kammal. He had shared the video of staff and students of Indian School of Commerce dancing to the hit song. Within hours, Kimmel responded to the tweet saying he loved the song.

Watch Entammede Jimikki Kammal video song

Varun: "@jimmykimmel have you heard the song #jimmikiKammal"

Jimmy: "not until now, but I love it!"

After Jimikki Kammal's popularity hit the American shores, music director Shaan Rahman tweeted: "Woah! Jimikki kammal reached Jimmi Kimmel I love Jimikki kammal says Oscar host Jimmi Kimmel Yengeyo poyitten namma Jimikki ❤️ [sic]."

Vineeth Sreeivasan and Renjith Unni have rendered voice for the Jimikki Kammal song, penned by Anil Panachooran.

Meanwhile, the fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live have also requested him to air the Malayalam song on his show. "Wow Jimmy Kimmel as jimmiki kammal so funny. u shd telecast dis in ur late night show. Me and wife r ur huge fans:) Request frm ur Indian fan [sic]," Ramesh Asaithambi‏ commented.

Check out few celebrity reactions here:

Laljose Mechery

Will you please please send this to Vineeth Sreenivasan?? I love 'Jimikki Kammal', says Jimmy Kimmel, American TV host

Vineeth Sreenivasan

The host of Oscar 2017 tweets about Jimikki kammal.. Shaan, LaljoseLalu Etta, did u see this??

Sachin Warrier

Say whaaaaaaaa! Jimmy Kimmel loves Jimikki Kammal. This song is going places :D

Ganesh Raj

Entammede Jimmy Kimmel. Jimikki Fever has hit hollywood!!

Kavya Ajit

#jimikkikammal is flying high.... yaaayyyy Shaan Rahman Shaan Rahman II ikkkaaaa This is super awesome ..... this song just drives me crazier than I already am and just can't stop grooving!!!

Jimikki fever spreads: How this song became hot favourite this Onam

Soon after the team of Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam announced #JimikkiDanceChallenge inviting the viewers to dance to the tune with their own signature steps, Jimikki dance videos flooded social media space with some going viral in no time. Even actor Anusree, Aditi Ravi and Pranav Mohanlal were spotted dancing to the hit song during the Onam celebration at the shooting location of their upcoming film Aadhi.

Video editor Arun Kuzhalmannam has also come up with two interesting Jimikki remixes featuring megastar Mammootty and Sreenivasan.

If you haven't watched the original video song, check it out here: