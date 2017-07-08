A Radio Jockey who likes doing covers of superhit songs on Youtube, Srushti Barlewar is blowing India away with her rendition of the 2017 blockbuster Despacito, the American-Spanish song performed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Even Justin Bieber has his version of the song, but fans love Srushti's version more!

And it doesn't need rocket science to tell you why. The Nagpur girl has performed the song in Hindi, English as well as in Spanish. 'Simply amazing' is the only phrase we have for it. Her voice modulations, the melody and diction are intriguing a lot of music lovers.

On the verge of reaching almost a million views, Srushti's viral video is taking everyone by storm. Even the Hindi lyrics penned by her sound absolutely perfect.

She has mentioned that the CEO and MD of Universal Music South Asia asked Daddy Yankee to check out the Despacito cover by Srushti, and the Puerto Rico musician 'liked' it on Twitter.

Check out the lyrics of the song:

ENGLISH

Come on over in my direction

So thankful for that, it's such a blessin', yeah

Turn every situation into Heaven, yeah

Oh, you are...

My sunrise on the darkest day

Got me feelin' some kind of way

Make me wanna savor every moment slowly, slowly

You fit me, tailor-made love, how you put it on

Got the only key, know how to turn it on

The way you nibble on my ear, the only words I wanna hear

Baby take it slow so we can HINDI

Tu tu hai jaha meri rahe waha

Teri kasam tujhpe main kurbaan

Teri nighaane kare mujhko Ghayal...

Oh yeah, ya mujhko pata hai tu chahe mujhe

Par jaane kyu tu ye keh na sake

Sun le jara tu iraade ye dil ke SPANISH

Despacito

Quiero respirar tu cuello despacito

Deja que te diga cosas al oído

Para que te acuerdes si no estás conmigo

Despacito

Quiero desnudarte a besos despacito

Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto

Y hacer de tu cuerpo todo un manuscrito HINDI

Ooo...Jaane jaane jaane tu ya jaane na bata de

Meri jagah dil mein kya hai

Ya phir ye sab bewajah hai

Ooo...Aankhon mein jo khwaab hai kya woh mere liye hai

Yeh toh tu mujhko bata de

ya yeh sab jaadugari hai... SPANISH

Despacito

Quiero respirar tu cuello despacito

Deja que te diga cosas al oído

Para que te acuerdes si no estás conmigo

Despacito

This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico

I just wanna hear you screaming, "¡Ay, Bendito!"

I can move foreverm se quede contigo HINDI

Ooo...Jaane jaane jaane tu ya jaane na bata de

Meri jagah dil mein kya hai

Ya phir ye sab bewajah hai

Ooo...Aankhon mein jo khwaab hai kya woh mere liye hai

Yeh toh tu mujhko bata de

ya yeh sab jaadugari hai... SPANISH

Despacito

Quiero respirar tu cuello despacito

Deja que te diga cosas al oído

Para que te acuerdes si no estás conmigo

Despacito

Quiero desnudarte a besos despacito

Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto

Y hacer de tu cuerpo todo un manuscrito Despacito...