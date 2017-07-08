A Radio Jockey who likes doing covers of superhit songs on Youtube, Srushti Barlewar is blowing India away with her rendition of the 2017 blockbuster Despacito, the American-Spanish song performed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
Even Justin Bieber has his version of the song, but fans love Srushti's version more!
M sooooo happy and excited? to tell u that my cover of DESPACITO has crossed 100k+ views!!! My hard work has started paying of finally!!!? thank u all for the love and support and encouragement!!! Thank u so much!!! ?Keep supporting me like this... And also check out my new cover thats up on youtube...after spanish its my attempt on korean song! The link is in the bio!? @indiansingers @omgvoices #Despacito #bts #Youtuber #singer #indian #bollywood
And it doesn't need rocket science to tell you why. The Nagpur girl has performed the song in Hindi, English as well as in Spanish. 'Simply amazing' is the only phrase we have for it. Her voice modulations, the melody and diction are intriguing a lot of music lovers.
On the verge of reaching almost a million views, Srushti's viral video is taking everyone by storm. Even the Hindi lyrics penned by her sound absolutely perfect.
She has mentioned that the CEO and MD of Universal Music South Asia asked Daddy Yankee to check out the Despacito cover by Srushti, and the Puerto Rico musician 'liked' it on Twitter.
Check out the lyrics of the song:
ENGLISH
Come on over in my direction
So thankful for that, it's such a blessin', yeah
Turn every situation into Heaven, yeah
Oh, you are...
My sunrise on the darkest day
Got me feelin' some kind of way
Make me wanna savor every moment slowly, slowly
You fit me, tailor-made love, how you put it on
Got the only key, know how to turn it on
The way you nibble on my ear, the only words I wanna hear
Baby take it slow so we can
HINDI
Tu tu hai jaha meri rahe waha
Teri kasam tujhpe main kurbaan
Teri nighaane kare mujhko Ghayal...
Oh yeah, ya mujhko pata hai tu chahe mujhe
Par jaane kyu tu ye keh na sake
Sun le jara tu iraade ye dil ke
SPANISH
Despacito
Quiero respirar tu cuello despacito
Deja que te diga cosas al oído
Para que te acuerdes si no estás conmigo
Despacito
Quiero desnudarte a besos despacito
Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto
Y hacer de tu cuerpo todo un manuscrito
HINDI
Ooo...Jaane jaane jaane tu ya jaane na bata de
Meri jagah dil mein kya hai
Ya phir ye sab bewajah hai
Ooo...Aankhon mein jo khwaab hai kya woh mere liye hai
Yeh toh tu mujhko bata de
ya yeh sab jaadugari hai...
SPANISH
Despacito
Quiero respirar tu cuello despacito
Deja que te diga cosas al oído
Para que te acuerdes si no estás conmigo
Despacito
This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico
I just wanna hear you screaming, "¡Ay, Bendito!"
I can move foreverm se quede contigo
HINDI
Ooo...Jaane jaane jaane tu ya jaane na bata de
Meri jagah dil mein kya hai
Ya phir ye sab bewajah hai
Ooo...Aankhon mein jo khwaab hai kya woh mere liye hai
Yeh toh tu mujhko bata de
ya yeh sab jaadugari hai...
SPANISH
Despacito
Quiero respirar tu cuello despacito
Deja que te diga cosas al oído
Para que te acuerdes si no estás conmigo
Despacito
Quiero desnudarte a besos despacito
Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto
Y hacer de tu cuerpo todo un manuscrito
Despacito...
Now the viral video that you NEED to check out