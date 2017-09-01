Taimur Ali Khan has stolen millions of hearts since his birth. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin was recently spotted accompanying mom Kareena at the airport and the internet just can't handle the overload of cuteness.

While we have seen Taimur smiling and posing for camera, this is the first time the champ is seen crying. It looks like the little Nawab was not comfortable with the shutterbugs clicking his photos. Well, he is a combo of Bollywood's Kapoor and Khan – this much tantrum is quite adorable.

Bebo tried to calm down his son and in fact, she smiled for the cameras. Taimur seemed to be unhappy, but isn't he adorable? The duo is heading to Delhi to start the shooting of her movie, Veere Di Wedding.

A few days ago, Taimur's Switzerland diaries stole our hearts. In one of the photos, Saif was spotted in a white tuxedo holding Taimur with glorious Swiss Alps in the background. The father-duo pair looked adorable.

Another picture showed Bebo in bathrobe holding her son who was posing for the camera wearing a cap.

A few days ago, Kareena revealed Taimur hates one habit of hers. Kareena, while talking to Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai, had said: "Taimur is always chilled out. He is so gorgeous. The only thing he doesn't like about me is that I kiss him about 20,000 times a day. And he keeps pushing me off".

Meanwhile, Taimur is in Delhi with mommy Kareena and will keep her company as Bebo will shoot for Veere Di Wedding.

Take a look at the adorable photos of Taimur with Bebo:

A post shared by PRINCE OF HEARTS ? (@taimurpage) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:35am PDT