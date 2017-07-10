The attempt to deliver immediate security to the public has backfired for the Tumakuru police when unidentified miscreants started using the contact information of the local police and beat officials displayed on flex boards to harass women cops.

The Tumakuru police recently erected flex boards carrying the names, photographs and contact numbers of police personnel — including lady cops — with the intention of letting people use them to contact the police in times of need.

However, unknown men have been calling up the women personnel at odd hours.

"Men are calling women cops late at night and talking nonsense. Sometimes, the caller gets abusive and throws a tantrum at women police officers if they object," police sources were quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"The women complained at a meeting where lower-level police officers meet seniors and share their grievances. These are called vertical meetings. Some women officers from Tumakuru and nearby jurisdictional stations told us they get calls from strangers at night," a Tumakuru police source said.

Following the complaint, the police have decided to remove the photographs of the officers from the boards. "Keeping mobile numbers intact, their pictures should be removed. Thus, the public will not have an idea whether the number belongs to women or men," said a police official.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, Range IG, has stated that strict action will be taken against these miscreants who have been harassing policewomen.

"There are incidents where unidentified miscreants harass police officers working in control rooms. It has come to our notice that these persons misuse the system and frequently call women cops," said Singh.

However, he added that they will not suspend this citizen-friendly system because a few persons misuse it.