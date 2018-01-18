Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is coming tio the silver screen with yet another interesting story. Releasing on January 25, PadMan will talk about menstrual hygiene and sanitary napkins.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna, the movie has become the talk of the town even before its release. It has already added a feather in its cap. Here's how.

Twinkle Khanna has been invited to speak at the world's most prestigious debating society, The Oxford Union. The actor-turned-author will talk about her movie and its plot to students at the Oxford University today (January 18).

Oxford Union's Twitter handle and husband Akshay Kumar tweeted about it.

".@mrsfunnybones is coming to the Union! ️ Check out the event and how to ballot for a chance to meet India's bestselling female author, dedicated activist, and former actress here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1981951345411026/ ....#PadManInOxford," Oxford Union tweeted.

PadMan is a fictional story based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who brought a revolution by introducing low-cost sanitary napkins machine for rural women, who do not have access to menstrual hygiene products.

Arunachalam Muruganantham, nicknamed "India's Menstruation Man", also earned a spot in TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2014 and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

Directed by R Balki, it is one of the most awaited flicks of 2018 and is likely to open on a positive note at the box office. The trailer and posters have already impressed viewers, who are eagerly waiting for this movie to hit the screens.

PadMan will clash with big-budget flick Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was supposed to release on December 1 last year, but it didn't get a certificate from the censor board.

Now, two big releases on the same day are making big news. This will definitely affect the box office collections of both, but there are more chances that PadMan will emerge the winner. The reason is the movie is not a big budget film, thus it won't take big numbers to make it a hit.