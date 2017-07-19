Ben Affleck is in trouble for a comment he made almost two decades ago.

Jennifer Garner's ex's statement about kissing a man being the greatest acting challenge for an actor has Evan Rachel Wood seeing red. He made this comment 20 years ago while filming Chasing Amy.

"Try getting raped in a scene. Also, grow up Ben," tweeted Wood. When someone pointed out that the Batman star made the comment 20 years ago, she added: "I'm sure he just thought it was funny but even jokes like that are damaging."

She further stated: "Also, you think us ladies like kissing all the guys we kiss? Just cause it's a 'straight kiss' doesn't mean we enjoy it. Ahem."

Wood is bisexual and earlier this year, she had said that she did not feel compelled to open up about her sexuality until she heard another actress come out as bisexual.

"As an actor, my job is to look at a stranger and find myself in them ― to connect the dots, to have such empathy for a character that I can read someone else's words and be moved to tears," Wood said at a human rights campaign gala.

"Turning empathy into vulnerability... and it wasn't until I saw the effect that it had on other people that I really started to see how powerful really allowing your most vulnerable parts to be seen was. I saw another side to what I did, and it was the power of visibility," she added.

Wood, who is currently seen in Westworld, came out in 2011 and has been vocal about her sexual orientation since then.