America's Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille was recently spotted filming with The Real Housewives of Atlanta women over the weekend, sparking rumours she's signed on for Season 10 of the Bravo reality show.

Besides being a model, Marcille has also made a name for herself in the world of television, having appeared on Born Again Virgin, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

According to a TMZ report, Marcille has already shot some scenes with Nene Leakes, who is returning to the reality show next season. Sources said the producers of the show wanted to see if Marcille would fit in with the rest of the cast.

After Season 9, Phaedra Parks was fired from the reality show after her co-stars made it obvious that they did not want to film with her ever again. Parks' popularity dipped after it was revealed she was the one who cooked up the story about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's alleged plans to date rape Williams.

"The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that's what you have to look at," Bravo boss Andy Cohen told E!News. "How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?"

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Williams won't last long in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and that Marcille will soon replace her.