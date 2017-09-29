Verhofstadt, the European Parliaments lead negotiator in the Brexit talks, said that May chose Florence to make her speech about leaving the EU because Florentine politics in the 15th Century made her feel at home. He said, backstabbing, betrayal, noble families, fighting for power and so on, so I think that it is an environment that she recognised very well.
EUs Guy Verhofstadt mocks UK PM Theresa May over Florence speech and Brexit
- September 29, 2017 14:26 IST
