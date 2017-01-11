European police warning over handgun that looks like a smartphone

Police across Europe have issued a warning about a new hand gun that looks like a smartphone. The gun has been designed by Kirk Kjellberg in the US to “hide in plain sight.” There are fears that the gun could be illegally imported into Europe.
