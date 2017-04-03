Foreign ministers from across Europe, including UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, have expressed solidarity with the victims of the St Petersburg Metro bombing. At least nine people have been killed after the explosion on the underground train on 3 April.
European foreign ministers speak out after St Petersburg Metro blast
- April 3, 2017 21:43 IST
