Major European cities have increased security ahead of the New Year's Eve following the Berlin truck attack, which left 12 people dead and 56 others injured on December 19. More armed officers will be deployed and concrete barriers will also be in use in city centres.

According to reports, Berlin police have closed Pariser Platz square in front of Brandenburg Gate and deployed more than 1,700 additional officers in the city.

"Every measure is being taken to prevent a possible attack," Berlin police spokesman Thomas Neuendorf told Reuters. Reports state that some of the police officers in the city will carry sub-machine guns to be extra cautious for New Year's Eve.

On December 19, a truck was deliberately driven into the Christmas market beside Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin. The perpetrator was Anis Amri, a Tunisian failed asylum seeker. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack saying that the attacker answered its calls to target the citizens of states that are fighting against it.

The Islamic State also released a video of Amri pledging allegiance to the terror group's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The incident has prompted lawmakers in Germany to call for stricter security over the New Year weekend.

In several European cities, police have set up security checks around the main squares and trucks are banned from the centres. Police and soldiers have also been seen with machine guns at major tourist spots.

Spain's capital Madrid has decided to deploy extra 1,600 police officials over the New Year weekend. Reports state that the access to city's central Puerta del Sol square will be limited to 25,000 people and police officials will be setting up barricades to control the influx of people.

Brussels mayor was reportedly considering cancelling the New Year fireworks, but has now decided to go ahead with it. Islamist suicide bombers had killed 16 people in Brussels in March.