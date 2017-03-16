After getting a decent result in the first leg, Manchester United will look to find the decisive goals that will send them to the quarterfinals of the Europa League when they host Russian side FC Rostov at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Those goals will need to come without two of their strikers, however.

Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney are ruled out for the second straight game, after the two forwards also missed the FA Cup quarterfinal trip to Chelsea on Monday.

"Martial was injured for the Chelsea match, he couldn't be selected for the Chelsea match and, if you are injured for the Monday night game, you're injured for the Tuesday morning training session," Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said. "And if you are injured for the Tuesday morning training session, it's not because of today that you can be able to play on Thursday.

"So he's out of my mind. I don't think about him.

"Rooney is injured. He had some kick in his knee area, so he can't even come out to the pitch. He stays inside the medical department."

While Martial and Rooney will be missed, Mourinho will be able to call upon the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. United's leading scorer this season was absent from the Chelsea game through suspension, but that suspension is only applicable for domestic matches.

Which means Manchester United will have their best goal outlet available for this crucial game.

"We have the same players we had in the last match plus Ibrahimovic returning for the Europa League."

Eric Bailly is also in contention for a place in the starting XI after missing the first leg against Rostov through suspension.

Manchester United have the advantage going into this match, after scoring a crucial way goal in a 1-1 draw in Russia.

Rostov have injuries and suspensions to deal with ahead of this last 16 second leg. Captain Aleksandr Gatskan and Timofei Kalachev are suspended, while Vladimir Granat is a major doubt through injury. Goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanaev, however, could return to the team.

Manchester United likely starting XI: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, Pogba, Rashford; Ibrahimovic.