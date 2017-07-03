Calendar year 2017 is going on absolutely perfect for Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, but it's all off-the-field. Yes, she did defeat Maria Sharapova in an emphatic match this year as well, but she needs to maintain that consistency.

Wimbledon 2017 gives Genie yet another platform to make a mark with her tennis. The 23-year-old gets on in her campaign on Monday July 3 when she takes on an experienced customer in Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

Not an easy challenge by any means for Bouchard.

2014 remained a breakout season for her, where she made it to the final of the Wimbledon, before ultimately losing the key battle to Petra Kvitova.

Bouchard might have an unfinished business in the All England club and tennis fans as well as the plethora of Genie fans might be in for a surprise.

Match schedule

Date: July 3

Time: 5 pm BST (9:30 pm IST) onwards

Where to watch live

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BBC One and BBC Two. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

France and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Canada: TV: CTV and TSN. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports Asia. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play Asia.

China: TV: Beijing TV.