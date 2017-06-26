Canadian tennis pin-up girl Eugenie Bouchard is currently plying her trade in the Eastbourne International WTA tournament as you read this with bated breath. Known more for her sizzling photoshoots and her daring social media stunts than her on-court performances, Genie Bouchard might be having the best year of her career this 2017.

The 23-year-old is not a full-time model yet, but stay assured, even if she contemplates on an early retirement from tennis, Genie has it all in her to reach the status of a supermodel.

@istanbullifedergisi A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

She is already a popular name among many people, who are not just tennis fans and that is owing to her risque photoshoots where she makes sure to look naturally gorgeous.

Recently during her time in Majorca, Spain, during the Mallorca Open tennis tournament, Bouchard was caught by the paparazzi on the beach, where she wore a tiny bright swimsuit. It was a complete photographer's paradise.

It was a shame that she couldn't progress past the first round after being shown the door by Francesca Schiavone 7-6 4-6 3-6 in the tournament.

next stop for Genie is Eastbourne, which starts next week ??? A post shared by #GenieArmy ?? (@geniebouchardfanbr) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

The good news is that Bouchard is taking part in these small-scale tournaments in an effort to find the perfect momentum in time for Wimbledon 2017, scheduled for a July 3 start.

Before we say anything else, check out these photos at your risk!

Genie enjoying her time off in Mallorca ?☀️? A post shared by #GenieArmy ?? (@geniebouchardfanbr) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:42am PDT