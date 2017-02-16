To all those doubting if the date between tennis glam-girl Eugenie Bouchard and lucky Twitter user John Goehrke would indeed take place, here's a shout-out as the D-Day in John's life did take place on Wednesday night.

Eugenie, fondly, referred to as Genie by her fans, took the 20-year-old student from the University of Missouri, to a pro basketball game at the Barclays Centre in New York, featuring an Eastern Conference match between Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks won the match on Wednesday 129-125.

Genie, 22, who hails from Canada, also posted visuals from their fun date night on her Twitter and Instagram feed.

It was a Super Bowl 51 bet that made Eugenie Bouchard accept a random date request on Twitter. It was only later that she realised that she was betting against the legendary Tom Brady of New England Patriots...and that is a major risk.

The New England Patriots made the mother of all comebacks at the Super Bowl 2017 game against the Atlanta Falcons to lift the revered Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 5 in Texas.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Eugenie, along with tennis stars Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, is a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2017 and they absolutely send the temperatures soaring.

Check out the images from the photshoot

