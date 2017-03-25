EU leaders celebrate 60th birthday of European Union in Rome

  • March 25, 2017 16:36 IST
    By Reuters
EU leaders of 27 countries have gathered in Rome to celebrate the EU’s 60th birthday. The anniversary ceremony excludes the UK, because of its vote in support of Brexit. Security measures have been increased following the terror attack in London. The Treaty of Rome was signed in 1957, establishing the European Economic Community. It was signed by Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany.
