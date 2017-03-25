- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Play I thought I was going to die: Eyewitness describes Westminster attack
-
- Play Rhino horns sawn off at Czech zoo as pre-emptive strike against poachers
- Play Car smashed into UK Parliament railings following terrorist incident
- Play MPs and politicians react to Westminster attack on social media
- Play Nothing quite prepares you for the shock: SNP MP Chris Law describes his experience of Westminster attack
- Play Scottish Parliament suspend debate on independence following Westminster attack
EU leaders celebrate 60th birthday of European Union in Rome
EU leaders of 27 countries have gathered in Rome to celebrate the EU’s 60th birthday. The anniversary ceremony excludes the UK, because of its vote in support of Brexit. Security measures have been increased following the terror attack in London. The Treaty of Rome was signed in 1957, establishing the European Economic Community. It was signed by Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany.
Most popular