It was an evening to acknowledge and honor the outstanding accomplishments of high-achievers across sectors, at the first edition of 'ET Edge Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2018'. Celebrating the luminaries across the field of business, cinema, sports and other fields, who have made Maharashtra proud. The awards ceremony was recently held at St. Regis, Mumbai.

The noble initiative and a first of its kind of this stature, received support from Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and other political dignitaries such as Minister of Finance & Planning Sudhir Mungantiwar and Minister of Water Resources Girish Mahajan. The property was presented by Money Trade Coin Group, powered by Ajeenkya D.Y Patil University and supported by Femina – India's largest women's brand from Worldwide Media group.

Speaking about the launch of this unique initiative, Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media said, "Our legacy brands have been known to cater to a diverse set of audiences with content and properties that resonates with the masses.

The coming together of Femina and ET Edge to provide a platform of this stature further is a testament to the power of our various brand's capacity to provide engagement while fulfilling a noble objective. With this new property, we are hopeful of adding to our thought-driven creative prowess and bring a renewed engaging experience for our consumers and stakeholders."

Tanya Chaitanya, chief community officer and editor, Femina said, "Femina has been known to empower women and highlight the exceptional talent among individuals through its various dedicated properties. Joining hands with ET Edge for the 1st edition of Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2018 is yet another step in leveraging our expertise in this field and be a part of another path-breaking concept."

Dr. Amit M. Lakhanpal, founder, and chairman, Money Trade Coin Group said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with 'Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2018' where talents from various fields are appreciated and felicitated for their exceptional accomplishments. India is recognized as a heterogeneous land and to provide a stage where people from all walks of life can come together and share their experiences is in itself commendable. We all know, 'progress is achieved only through sheer dedication'. And to achieve the dream of a developed country, 'it is imperative to work in unison and to identify and compliment talents.' I hope this initiative inspires many others to dream and achieve bigger."

Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, president of Ajeenkya DY Patil University said, "Proud to be associated with the first edition of the Maharashtra Achiever's Award 2018. As an educationalist who takes a first-hand approach to nurturing and shaping young minds, I'm proud to be associated with this landmark event which recognizes excellence in the various fields of life"

The evening witnessed many renowned and reputed personalities from different walks of life join together to celebrate the pride of Maharashtra. Social activist Amruta Fadnavis, businessman Adar Poonawala, director general of police (DGP) Satish Mathur, actors Shreyas Talpade, Sai Tamankar, Sonali Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar and long distance runner Lalita Babbar among others marked their presence adding to the glorious awards ceremony. The evening was made even more engaging with India's one of the most sought-after host, Siddharth Kannan taking center-stage with his natural flair for anchoring.

ET Edge and Femina have carved a niche in building platforms to recognize the great body of work by established and upcoming talent across a wide spectrum. The launch of Et Edge Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2018 fortified this value proposition of the two entities further and established it as a credible awards property.