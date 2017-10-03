There's no escape for you from prying eyes if you are a Bollywood celebrity. And like it or not, there's no way you could hide from the eye of paparazzi who are always on the lookout for that one candid click that will make people talking about you. But it looks like Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has found a solution to avoid constant media attention.

Recently, Akshay Kumar along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and 15-year-old son Aarav were spotted stepping out of a cinema hall in Juhu after enjoying a perfect family movie date. However, what surprised the shutterbugs was the Khiladi's teenager son somehow avoided getting clicked at the venue.

Media-shy Aarav was seen wearing an anti-paparazzi hoody that made flash photography impossible for the shutterbugs who gathered in numbers to get a glimpse of the star kid.

While clicks were raining like a thunderstorm, papa Akshay Kumar, however, was seen having a good laugh closely watching the struggle of the photographers who were getting tricked by his 15-year-old son.

And there's little doubt that it must have been prankster Akshay's suggestion to Aarav on wearing this hoody to avoid getting clicked.

Check photos:

A couple of days ago, Aarav was spotted partying with his girlfriends at the Korner house in Mumbai.

The star kid along with his friends tried to hide his face from the paparazzi but couldn't get through.

But now that Aarav has finally found an intelligent way of fooling the camera lenses, we just have two words as said by Bhalla from Andaz Apna Apna - 'Esmart Bouy'.