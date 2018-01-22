Esha Gupta has always managed to raise the temperature on social media with her sexy pictures. But this time the actress is under the radar for some wrong reasons!

If you look closely, there's a definite change in her lips. Well, we can't say if she has gone under the knife or is it the makeup talking, but whatever it is, the actress is getting trolled and we are curious to know the truth!

The trolls suggest that she has had plastic surgery, while others say that she looks like Angelina Jolie because of her luscious lips. But if you rewind a little, Esha Gupta's lips were a bit different a few years back. Well, at least these pictures suggest so. What do you think?

During this discussion in an interview, the actress said: "So, I am trying hard to not look like her (Angelina Jolie) and people can't get over my lip. I'm like you know what I can't get a bloody plastic surgery and remove my lip. I'd rather have it all natural and look like my mother than look like anyone else."

Esha recently delivered a lecture on delivering a lecture on sexual harassment in Delhi. "Sexual harassment at workplaces has been happening to women from the time women were allowed to work alongside men," Esha said in the statement.

"People understand it as a part and parcel of being a working woman. There are girls who come out and talk about it today but in many cases, there are girls who don't speak about it at all for the fear of being shamed," she added.

Before becoming an actress Esha participated in Femina Miss India 2007 where she was placed third and became Miss India International.

As a model, she appeared on Kingfisher Calendar. She started her film career with her debut movie in Jannat 2. She was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Badshaho which was declared a hit at the box office.