Esha Gupta has yet again raised the temperature on Instagram, this time with her latest photoshoot for Vogue Magazine.

The Baadshaho actress shared some photos displaying oodles of confidence. The pictures are both hot and gorgeous.

The actress is seen flaunting major cleavage, which is driving her followers crazy.

Esha has been very popular on Instagram lately for her steamy pictures.

First, she had shared some sexy pictures in lingerie, and then stunned all with her topless photos.

She had even gone completely nude for a photoshoot.

While some praised the actress for her boldness, others criticised her calling the images vulgar.

However, Esha said the pictures were aesthetically shot, and there was nothing vulgar about them.

#vogue ? @taras84 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

#vogue ? @taras84 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

#vogue ? @taras84 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Many Bollywood actresses have of late been sharing their sizzling pictures on Instagram. And almost in every case, they get both praised as well as slut-shamed.

Gorgeous ladies from the television world have also chosen Instagram to show their off-screen hot avatars.

Apart from her sizzling photos, Esha had been in news for her last release Baadshaho.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D'Cruz, among others, the movie performed well at the box office. Esha had been part of some action sequences in the film as well.