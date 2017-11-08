Esha Gupta, who has always managed to break the internet with her sizzling pictures, is now on the cover of GQ India's November 2017 issue. And there's no doubt that the actress has completely nailed her sultry avatar to the T.

Esha Gupta, who has now become the next sex siren of Bollywood, was seen oozing her oomph in a bikini photoshoot.

Esha has undoubtedly turned on the heat with her sensuous avatar that is enough the even melt the ice. And it looks like the actress is the only reason behind the global warming.

Esha, however, had a very rocky career in the Hindi film industry ever since she made her debut in Bollywood with Jannat 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi.

She has been an average bankable actor so far until Akshay Kumar's Rustom brought respite to her sinking career. Though her performance in the film was average, it worked for her and opened a few doors of opportunity.

This year, Esha appeared in Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho and Commando 2 alongside Vidyut Jammwal. However, both of them did average business at the box office.

Recently, Esha was in the news for her nude photoshoot which took the internet by storm. She was slut-shamed for the same by the trolls who even schooled the actress for her choice of clothes. However, the actress remained unperturbed by the negative comments and continued to treat her fans with her sexy pictures on her Instagram.

On the work front, Esha will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3 and Aankhen 2 which are both in the pipeline for a long time now.