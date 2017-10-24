Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani became proud parents of a baby girl on October 20.

And on October 23, Bollywood actress Esha Deol Takhtani and her husband Bharat Takhtani decided to announce the name of their newborn baby girl – Radhya.

Radhya is derived from Radha, which means to be worshipped.

"We are very happy to announce that our daughter will be named as Radhya Takhtani. The name has been jointly decided by Esha and me," says Bharat Takhtani.

Grandparents Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Takhnanis are extremely happy with the 'divine' name. Takhtani's will have a formal naming ceremony in a week's time.

Esha and Bharat thanked media fraternity for the love and blessings. "She has been showered with messages from the film fraternity. She would like to thank all her fans on social media who wished and made beautiful creatives for Esha and Radhya," added daddy Takhtani.

"It's hard to express how happy I feel today! I think the baby looks like me and when she smiles, the world smiles at you," said Bharat to Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about if they have decided a name, Bharat said: "Esha wants some 'me time' with our baby. Their bonding is divine!"

Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012, and it's their first child.

Currently, Esha is enjoying her time with baby Radhya and trying to become a hands-on mommy.

An extremely happy Esha talked about her equation with husband Bharat. She told Mirror: "Over the last five years, Bharat and I have become as thick as thieves."

"Since I'm pregnant, I'm prone to mood swings now but he's tolerated them and is extremely protective. He's also my best critic, encouraging me in everything I do. At the risk of sounding filmi, I'll say I wouldn't want to change anything, life's beautiful!" she added.

Esha and Bharat have known each other since school and initially bonded during inter-school competitions. They became good friends over time, however, post-school began focussing on their respective careers and moved on.

They met again during the shoot of Hema Malini's directorial Tell Me O Khhuda and fell in love. The couple tied the knot on June 29, 2012.